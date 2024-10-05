You know how heartwarming and romantic it is to celebrate our partners, especially in front of an audience? Well, Sista D certainly knows how to do it right! During her memorable performance at Female Legends Night, she took a moment to shine the spotlight on her husband, Maiko Zulu, her partner of thirty incredible years. With a smile that could light up the stadium, she called him on stage, thanking him for believing in her from the very beginning, for recognising her potential, and for bringing her into his musical world as his backing vocalist. Now, that’s true love in action! Isn’t that just the sweetest? Lol! “He is a guy who believed in me, saw potential in me, and...



