Zambian music sensation Mampi, known for her lively performances and signature fusion of Afro-pop and dancehall, has once again made headlines for good reasons. She has been nominated for the prestigious African Entertainment Awards USA (AEAUSA) 2024. The awards, scheduled for November 9th, will recognise excellence in more than 50 categories, including music, film, sports, and fashion. Voting for the various nominees began on 30th September and will end on 2nd November. This nomination not only shows Mampi’s continued relevance and influence on the African music scene, but also signifies an important milestone for Zambia’s growing presence on the international entertainment stage. The Queen Diva has been a dominant force in the Zambian music industry for over a decade. From...



