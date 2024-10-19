Lately, when you come across a post from Ruff Kid, he’s often surrounded by clouds of smoke from weed. He argues that there’s absolutely nothing wrong with smoking it, claiming that many great artistes do the same but only choose to keep it under wraps. He even drops the name of iconic Bob Marley, as known for smoking the herb. In a live video on his Facebook page, Ruff Kid appeared unbothered, casually rolling a joint while looking, somewhat unkempt. After taking a hit and briefly coughing, he launched into a spirited defence of weed, claiming it sharpens the mind, melts away stress, and battles depression. According to him, it’s not a drug but a natural herb, grown from the...



