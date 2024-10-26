Between 2000 and 2010, Zambia’s music industry produced some of the greatest hits which still dominate playlists and illuminate dance floors today. But you can’t talk about this iconic era without bringing up Chali Bravo, the legendary music producer, songwriter, and CEO of Sling Beats. His genius helped shape the industry, launching stars like Mampi, K’millian, Tommy D, Ozzy, Kanji, Ty2, and many others, into the spotlight. And now, in celebration of this remarkable legacy, Sling Beats is gearing up for its 21st anniversary union bash which promises good vibes and something fans have never seen before. The Sling Beats anniversary celebration is set for November 29 and will feature over 11 legendary artistes who have been key to the...



