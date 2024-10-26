The winner of The Icon Zambia is…Emmanuel! Chef 187 exclaimed as the newly-crowned star fell to the ground in disbelief. While Emmanuel Muleba, who hails from Kitwe, was shocked, some of the judges were definitely not surprised that he won the K1,000,000 recording deal, among other amazing prizes! Ballard Zulu actually called him the winner after he performed his original song “Tu Chibwabwa” in the top three, saying “Uyu alipya! Alipwisha syllabus (this guy is fully cooked! He has exhausted the syllabus)! Based on merit, this is your winner!” I also recall that when he initially performed his original song a few weeks back, The Icon Zambia creator David Kazadi wished he could hand him the K1 million recording contract...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here