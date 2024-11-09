Emmanuel Muleba’s journey to winning ‘The Icon Zambia’ competition exemplifies the power of persistence. After a terrifying accident on his way from Kitwe to Lusaka for the audition, doubts began to flood his mind. He felt overwhelmed by the challenges ahead, and the frightening experience left him shaken. For a brief moment, he considered abandoning his dreams and thought about hitching a ride back to Kitwe, convinced that the accident was a sign he needed to turn back. However, deep inside, a spark of determination gave him the strength to see his mission through. Now, for those of you who still have no idea what The Icon Zambia is, it is a talent show engineered by David Kazadi and it...



