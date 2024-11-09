The Ngoma Awards, organised by the National Arts Council, were officially launched on Wednesday in Lusaka by Youth and Sports Minister Elvis Nkandu. These prestigious awards, which honor Zambia’s creative talents, are set to take place on December 11 this year. Six sponsors have come forward to support the Ngoma Awards; Gatbro International, Muvombo Development Initiative, Zambian Breweries, Stanbic Bank Zambia, Bestlife Insurance Limited, and Konkola Copper Mines – which has taken the lead as the main sponsor with a generous contribution of $100,000. Speaking during the launch, Nkandu emphasised that this year’s Ngoma Awards aim to be bigger and better than ever before. The primary goal is to recognise and celebrate Zambian creatives, offering them not only recognition but...



