With just one social media post, artiste Drimz arguably stole the spotlight from Kwacha Music Award winners. After going home empty-handed in all four categories he was nominated in, the artiste spoke his mind, urging his fans not just to dance to his beats but to vote for him when it really counts. Despite his venting session, Drimz says not getting a single award didn’t hurt him and he argues that the only real pain can come from losing a loved one. He says that despite losing in all four categories, he doesn’t feel cheated because he is currently among the highest paid and most booked artistes in Zambia. You may not know the artiste behind the song “Single”, but...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here