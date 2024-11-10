Many government institutions like the Zambia Postal Services are struggling to stand on their own feet and are on the verge of becoming white elephants. While most people just look at such situations and think “niva Boma (these things belong to government so there’s nothing I can do)”, businessman Mathew Mohan thinks differently. He envisions a sleeping giant waiting to be awakened and has offered his services, free of charge for nine months, to achieve this. He believes with the right approach, the Zambia Postal Services can not only generate massive wealth for the nation but also create thousands of jobs, turning a once-overlooked institution into a beacon of opportunity. Mohan argues that if private courier services such as DHL...



