THIS Wednesday, the Bank of Zambia issued a stern warning that under the Bank of Zambia Act, willfully mutilating or degrading the currency is a criminal offence, punishable by up to 10 years in prison upon conviction. During a press briefing in Lusaka, Bank of Zambia Deputy Governor for Operations Dr Francis Chipimo reminded the public that the law is clear and firmly in place, urging everyone to respect the currency and avoid actions that degrade its value or purpose. The warning came in response to rumours that the central bank had banned money bouquets, a popular trend for celebrations like birthdays, graduations and Valentine’s Day. The news unsettled many, particularly florists, who are at the heart of this trend....



