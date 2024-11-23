As the Miss Universe Pageant concluded last weekend, many Zambians voiced disappointment over Miss Universe Zambia Brandina Lubuli’s outfits in Mexico and an alleged lack of confidence. Yet, behind the scenes, she faced a series of unfortunate events which many are unaware of. Already disoriented after arriving six days late, she also had to deal with the loss of her luggage, which she only managed to receive two days before the competition. Brandina admits that these challenges took a toll on her, affecting her confidence and performance during the competition. Despite the tough experiences and bad moments, Brandina, who unfortunately didn’t make it to the top 30 at the Miss Universe competition, had one standout moment, during swimsuit competition; was...



