Last month, artiste Leo Moyo, alias K’Millian, took a courageous step and checked into rehab. He has now shared that the biggest trigger for his mental breakdown was his musical success, which became overwhelming. Everywhere he went, he was hailed as a star, with fans showering him with praise and admiration, calling him the best. But when the applause faded and bookings for his shows started to dwindle, a sense of failure crept in. He couldn’t shake the feeling that he hadn’t done enough, and the weight of this realisation overwhelmed him, leading him to question his entire journey. And if you saw some pictures which he shared on his Facebook page in which it seemed like he was proposing...



