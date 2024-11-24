Ever stop to think about why so many Zambian businesses never manage to grow to a large scale? Or why farmers on the Farmer Input Support Program seem stuck in a cycle? James Kapesa, author of Oleander: 3 Ancient, Eternal SMS Success Secrets Revealed, argues that success in small businesses isn’t about capital, but about being fully committed to the venture. The book, written four years ago, tells the story of Ishmael Badat, who, against all societal expectations, quits his coveted job at a top bank in Lusaka to focus his energies on running his small family shop selling sweets. However, he later diversifies into trucking, making the same mistakes that all small businesses have made throughout history. With no...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here