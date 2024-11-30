Gen Z artiste Mordecaii is building excitement as he teases his upcoming album – Selfless, promising 12 electrifying tracks that are sure to thrill listeners. With the release on the horizon, he’s eagerly anticipating the fans’ reactions to what he describes as a collection of truly exciting songs. The album was originally set for a September release but has been delayed twice. In a recent Facebook post, Mordecaii revealed that Selfless will now drop on December 20 and apologised to his fans for the postponement. “20th December: Selfless Album, 20th December: Selfless Album, 20th December: Selfless Album. Apologies for the delay… The problem holding the album has now been dealt with. Kaili, now I’m covered by Madison Life Insurance Company...



