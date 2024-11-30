When you read the phrase ‘Zambia Shall Be Shaved,’ your mind might jump to Dr Nevers Mumba or Chellah Tukuka’s Forest 27, right? Well, think again, Stand-up comedian Cheelo Mwanachingwala is here to clear the air, and no, it’s not about ministries. This bold and bald-headed comic reveals that the title is all about a comedy night where ‘shaving’ is a metaphor for trimming down the many issues the country faces. Inspired by his shiny dome, Mwanachingwala says the theme reflects not just his baldness but also his fearless approach to tackling tough topics with humour. Buckle up—this isn’t your usual shave! The highly anticipated comedy show takes over the Lusaka Music Club on December 5. Headlining the event is...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here