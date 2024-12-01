FOR the past 15 years, alcohol-induced psychotic disorder has consistently topped the charts at Chainama Hills Hospital. In 2023 alone, the hospital saw 22,760 new patients, with 56 percent seeking help for alcohol and substance abuse issues. This marked a significant rise from 2022, when 44 percent of the 20,203 patients were grappling with the effects of illicit alcohol use. The average age range of admission due to harmful use of alcohol is between 13 and 26 years, according to the hospital’s principal clinical officer for psychiatry, William Phiri. Meanwhile, a survey by the Coalition Against Illicit Alcohol (CAIA) has revealed that 63 percent of the premises where illicit alcohol was being distilled in Lusaka had no toilets, while Ndola...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here