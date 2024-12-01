SOCIALITE and entrepreneur Mwizukanji is proving that with determination and vision, any narrative can be rewritten. Despite often being the subject of both criticism and praise on social media, she has demonstrated that there’s more to life than online drama and gossip. After the successful launch of her first restaurant, Meatopia, she has already expanded to a second location. This is in addition to other businesses she runs, such as a clothing store and others. Starting with her first restaurant in Munali, Mwizukanji has now expanded to Chilenje, where she opened her second outlet last week. This Friday, she celebrated yet another milestone in her entrepreneurial journey by opening Meatopia Liquor, a liquor store in Kabwata. In an interview, she...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here