Anyone who witnessed gospel artiste Trinah Namfumu’s rendition of the national anthem, singing it in different languages during the Radio Christian Voice (RCV) awards this past weekend, will agree that it was exceptional. Her out-of-this-world voice likely gave many goosebumps. The National Anthem was delivered with an overwhelming sense of solemnity and passion, a stunning tribute to country’s rich diversity. The anthem flowed seamlessly through three stanzas in Cicewa, Bemba, and English, with the chorus ringing out in the melodic tones of Tonga. As the audience sang along, many were visibly moved, tears streaming down their faces as if they were caught in a sacred moment, much like a worship service at church. On her Facebook page, she wrote that...



