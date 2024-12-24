Press Release:

Astria Learning Celebrates Milestone with 113 CBU ECAMPUS Graduates

– eLearning and EdTech Transforming Higher Education in Zambia and Beyond

Lusaka, Zambia — December 13, 2024

Astria Learning, a global leader in eLearning solutions, proudly commemorated the graduation of 113 students under the Copperbelt University (CBU) ECAMPUS during the 32nd Second Session Graduation Ceremony. This event marks a significant achievement in Astria Learning’s ongoing partnership with CBU to deliver 100% online programs, transforming access to higher education in Zambia and beyond.

A Milestone in Digital Education

The CBU ECAMPUS offers an entirely online learning experience designed to provide flexibility, accessibility, and academic excellence. This initiative is part of Astria Learning’s Online Program Management (OPM) collaboration with CBU, which empowers students to pursue degrees remotely, balancing education with professional and personal commitments.

During the ceremony, Astria Learning celebrated the accomplishments of students from diverse academic disciplines, showcasing the potential of technology-driven education to bridge geographical and logistical barriers to learning.

Recognizing Excellence

Astria Learning proudly celebrated the exceptional achievements of graduates from both the Distance Education programs and the fully online CBU ECAMPUS platform. The top-performing students were recognized for their dedication, hard work, and academic excellence:

• Distance Education:

◦ Bachelor of Arts in Human Resources Management: Ivy Siphiwe Situmbeko and Tikonshenji Zulu

◦ Bachelor of Accountancy: Estella Chilando Mwansa

◦ Bachelor of Science in Business and Project Management: Kelvin Musonda

• CBU ECAMPUS:

◦ Master of Arts in Economic Policy: Dickson Nyangu

◦ Master of Arts in Economics: Gilgrest Mulinda

◦ Master of Public Health: Hope Phiri

These graduates represent the spirit of resilience and determination that defines online learning. Their accomplishments not only showcase individual success but also highlight the transformative power of digital education in unlocking opportunities for learners across Zambia and beyond.

Transforming Zambia’s Educational Landscape

Dr. Jeff Bordes, CEO of Astria Learning, expressed pride in this milestone:

“The success of the CBU ECAMPUS is a testament to the power of digital education. Through this partnership, we are equipping students with the knowledge and skills they need to lead in a rapidly changing world. These graduates demonstrate that education, powered by technology, knows no boundaries.”

About Astria Learning

Astria Learning specializes in Online Program Management, offering institutions comprehensive digital solutions, including Learning Management Systems, Student Information Systems, and the Astria Digital Library. With a mission to make education accessible anytime and anywhere, Astria Learning continues to innovate and expand its global reach.

For more information, visit www.astrialearning.com

Contact:

David L. Chifwalo

Marketing Officer

[email protected] | [email protected]

+260 21 1296027