Actress Chungu Chintelelwe, who plays Pezo, Mrs Mafinga, in Chokolo on Zambezi Magic, took a moment away from her onscreen career to discuss her weight loss journey. Once struggling with self-esteem and being unhappy with her appearance, Chungu experimented with countless trendy diets in search of a quick fix, only to be met with disappointment. It wasn’t until she shifted her focus inward, embracing self-love and learning to accept herself in her current state, that she began to see change. Chungu, who began her weight loss journey five years ago, shares that she discovered sustainable strategies for managing her weight, including controlling carbohydrate and sugar intake and incorporating physical exercise whenever possible. In a recent post on her Facebook page,...



