ON Tuesday, Levy Mwanawasa Teaching Hospital successfully performed an endoscopic procedure on a 14-year-old boy from Lusaka. The boy had accidentally inhaled a screw while playing with his friends, causing it to lodge in his airway. This caused the boy to develop throat pain and general discomfort while breathing. Dr Bright Nsokolo, the Head of the Endoscopic Unit and a Gastrointestinal physician at the hospital, who was part of the team, explains that the screw was about three centimetres long and had been in the boy’s system for nearly a week. Thanks to advanced equipment and well-trained health personnel, the procedure was successful. Without these resources, he says, the child would likely have either died or suffered serious infections. For...



