THE tragic news of someone taking their own life makes its way into the headlines almost every day. Dr Naeem Dalal, a mental health expert, has expressed concern over the rise in suicide cases across the country. Alarmingly, he says men in Zambia are highly likely to die by suicide than women. He explains that this is because men tend to use more lethal means. They carry out these acts in a way that there is no chance of survival. He says women, on the other hand, often use methods that do not complete the act. Dr Dalal says studies also reveal that nearly 48 percent of those who survive suicide attempts were under the influence of alcohol. He adds...



