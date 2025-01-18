If there’s an artiste who stands unmatched in the music industry and is truly a rare breed, it’s multi-genre artiste Jones Chileshe, alias, JC Kalinks, the Bluetooth Mr Sexy. He can easily be placed in the same league as that of Nigerian hitmaker Victony, known for his song “Soweto.” Reflecting on his hit song “Ichibyongo,” which has quickly gained popularity, JC Kalinks shares that he knew the track would be a big success. After recording it, he says, he put it aside, initially planning for it to be the cover song for “Eine Wine.” However, much to his surprise, “Ichibyongo” became his chart topping hit. Ichibyongo has amassed 1.6 million views on YouTube since its release five months ago. Other...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here