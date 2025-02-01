“You Zambian artistes are broke yet you want to talk nonsense behind my back!” Yo Maps exclaimed in a recent live video on his Facebook page. What started out as a fun live stream, in which he was dancing to some of his beats that some fans were requesting for, slowly turned into a roasting session when he adjusted his sitting position and declared, “let me now address my haters”. Yo Maps said some Kabwe artistes were so broke they couldn’t remember the last time they had a K5,000 yet they were always talking about him. He said some ungrateful artistes go kneeling to his house, begging for free songs and collaborations and on top that, they finish bags of...



