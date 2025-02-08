Gospel artiste Pompi is set to release a documentary about his life, tracing his journey from a secular musician to a gospel artist. The documentary, titled Pole Pole: The Untold Story of Pompi, will provide an intimate look at his upbringing, career, and personal transformation. Pompi, born Chaka Nyathando, grew up in Lusaka and developed a passion for music at a young age. He gained popularity in the secular music scene, known for his unique blend of hip-hop and African sounds. However, despite his success, he felt an inner void that led him to a spiritual awakening. This turning point inspired him to leave secular music and dedicate himself to gospel, creating faith-driven songs that have since won awards and...



