In the chambers of the Matero Local Court, a storm was brewing. A battle not of fists, but of fatherhood. Misheck Mukonge, a 33-year-old crane driver, stood before the magistrate, his voice steady but his heart heavy. Across from him sat Howard Banda, a 37-year-old tipper driver, the man who dared to claim the one thing Mukonge cherished most, his three-year-old daughter. It started with a phone call on New Year’s Eve, a seemingly innocent ring that shattered the fragile peace of Mukonge’s home. A number, once dismissed as harmless, became the crack in his marriage’s foundation. Saved in his wife’s phone as “Kaya,” the caller had always been a mystery, until now. That night, Mukonge picked up the phone...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here