HAVING fought postnatal depression for two years, Bombshell Grenade, born Sophie Bwalya Chibesakunda, is now encouraging women to adopt a lifestyle of talking to someone and believing they are super women. The rapper, who recently won the Emerging Female Artiste in Africa award, made a post on her social page which expressed how excited she was to receive recognition on the continent. “Super excited with gratitude! I’m honoured to receive the Emerging Female Artist in Africa award, at the Emerging Brands Africa Awards. Thank you to everyone who supported me along the way. This award isn’t just a recognition of my work, but also a reminder that our dreams are valid and worth fighting for. I only feel sad that...



