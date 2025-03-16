I know the Nc’wala Traditional Ceremony was a month ago but I still haven’t moved on from some of the things we saw. Where do we even begin? Firstly, a few years ago, the tradition of women going topless at the ceremony was officially banned, they now have to wear their bras. But this year, our brothers got a rare blessing! Breathtaking ‘virgins’ from Eswatini graced the event, proudly flaunting their boobs of all shapes and sizes. Why can’t our women here also flaunt what their mama gave them again? But wait, that wasn’t even the highlight because this year, one man stole the show. “The Nc’wala Warrior” flashed us with his ultimate weapon of mass destruction and I am...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here