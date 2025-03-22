FROM deep down my heart, I would rate today’s music 80 percent lyrically poor and morally degrading, says Roy Kazembe, alias Choklet. Choklet, a veteran of Zambia’s entertainment space, is not mincing his words, calling out the “trash, bubblegum kind of lyrics”. Having spent over 20 years in the industry, Choklet, who has produced several timeless hits like So Chabe, Chiliso, Mbwe Mbwe Mbwe and Piece of Sky, says unlike in the old days when artistes tried to write songs that taught people something, nowadays he sees a lot of songs that just brag, talk about getting drunk or focus on sex. “This is an era where if you do a clean song, it’s difficult to penetrate because it’s not...



