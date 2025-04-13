A 44 years old woman of Lusaka’s George Compound has sued her sister-in-law for compensation for insults. Rhoda Mwale told the court that Florence Mushili, 38, insulted her and called her all sorts of names after she reported her husband to the police for beating her. Mwale explained that Mushili came to her house in the early hours of the morning and called her a prostitute, saying it was wrong to have her husband arrested, arguing that most married men beat their wives and still have sex with them at night. When the matter came before Matero Local Court Magistrate Lewis Mumba, Mwale testified that Mushili had insulted her, telling her that she has grey pubic hair around her anus,...



