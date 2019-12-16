Declare a hunger disaster, chief Chikanta asks Lungu

- Local
-
by Natasha Sakala on 18 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 18 Dec 2019by Ulande Nkomesha on 18 Dec 2019by Julia Malunga on 18 Dec 2019
- Business
-
by Stuart Lisulo on 18 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 17 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 16 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 12 Dec 2019
- Courts
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 18 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 18 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 18 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 18 Dec 2019
- Goal Diggers
-
by Abraham Kalito on 12 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 9 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 8 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 6 Dec 2019
- Opinion
-
by Diggers Editor on 18 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 15 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 13 Dec 2019
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
-
by Julius Kapembwa (PhD) on 5 Dec 2019by Rueben Lifuka on 4 Dec 2019by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 22 Nov 2019by Dr Chishimba Mubanga, MSc on 22 Nov 2019
- Editor's Choice
-
by Diggers Correspondent on 24 May 2019by Diggers Reporter on 4 Mar 2019by Andyford Mayele Banda on 29 Jan 2019by Davies Mwila on 22 Jan 2019
- Lifestyle
CLOSE
-
by Felix Kashweka on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 9 Dec 2019by Sampa Kabwela on 23 Nov 2019by Natasha Sakala on 8 Nov 2019
Declare a hunger disaster, chief Chikanta asks LunguBy Golden Simukale in Gwembe on 16 Dec 2019
Chief Chikanta has appealed to President Edgar Lungu to own up and declare that Southern Province has a hunger disaster.
Briefing a three man BBC television and radio crew led by Andrew Harding that paid a courtesy call on him at his office in Choma, chief Chikanta, who is the chairperson of the Southern Province Royal Foundation, said if government accepted that there is hunger, other organisations and donor countries could assist with relief food.
“If only the President can accept that there is hunger in Southern Province. If only he (President Lungu) can declare a hunger disaster, then maybe others can assist us. But as at now, he is refusing saying there is no hunger, but people are eating poisonous tubers, people are hungry and it is worse especially in the valley area,” chief Chikanta said.
On Thursday, WFP senior programmes officer Anthony Mulando after distributing relief food to Munyumbwe’s Kalama area said there was severe impact of drought in Gwembe area.
He said Gwembe was listed as “emergency” under the WFP’s Food Security Categorisation.
Mulando explained that the WFP had four categories of food security with level four being crisis.
“Under level 3, it means that if you don’t do anything, it may move under emergency and that is what we call level 2 which is ‘stress’ which is normal, what we are concerned with now is levels 3 and 4,” he
said.
And asked if the district administration was aware that people were surviving on toxic tubers which had to be soaked in water for about a week to remove the toxin, Gwembe district council chairperson Paul Chilala said this was what the people had been surviving on from time immemorial.
“We can’t do anything about it because that is what people have been eating for a long time and no one has died,” Chilala said.
Gwembe district commissioner Julius Phiri said no one would die of hunger despite the fact that the situation was so bad.
He praised the UN and other cooperating partners such as World Vision for complimenting government efforts to mitigate the effects of drought.
“I can assure you that no one will die out of hunger,” Phiri said.
A WFP media brief issued at it’s mealie meal and beans distribution canter at Kalama Primary School in Sickoma area of Gwembe district indicated that the WFP would deliver 2,610 metric tons of government
maize meal and 783 metric tons of beans to over 4,100 people in Gwembe.
Meanwhile, 65-year-old widowed woman Esther Simwamvwa said she had not eaten for two days and had to survive on borrowed food to feed her 9 dependants who include daughters and grandchildren.
Related Items
-
Trending
- I'm overjoyed to finally be married - Frank Bwalya (5,376 views)
- Lungu says he used to, but doesn't drink anymore (3,197 views)
- Tasila must learn from Henry Banda (2,758 views)
- Lungu overruled my decision to fire Chungu - Mwila (2,431 views)
- You don't own State House, HH reminds Lungu (1,610 view)
- HH will never be president because he is a tribalist leading a cult - Lungu
- Foote must go, we don't want such people in our midst - Lungu
- Lungu overruled my decision to fire Chungu - Mwila
- Allowing owing students to write exams creates problems - Mushimba
- Don't be used by UPND to get diplomatic jobs, Mumbi tells Diggers journalists
Subscribe For News In Email
ArchivesJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
-
«December 2019»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
Latest
-
Lusaka man gets 3 years for land scam18 Dec 2019
-
ZAFFICO targets LuSE listing on Feb 718 Dec 2019
-
Chasing LapGreenN was a mistake – Hamududu18 Dec 2019
-
Marijuana scheme will flop without proper policies, warns Sinkamba18 Dec 2019
-
Blood is in short supply, people are dying – UTH doctor18 Dec 2019
-
Delayed payment to agro dealers will affect crop production – Kazabu18 Dec 2019
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
Plot No. Lus/9812/649-MC8
off Alex Chola Road
Nyumba Yanga
P.O. Box 32147
Lusaka, Zambia
Telephone or WhatsApp:
+26-097-7708285
+26-095-3424603
+26-096-5815078
Email:
diggers [at] diggers [dot] news
editor [at] diggers [dot] news
Send this to a friend
-
Comment on article