Power tariff hike will fund 2021 elections, says PAC

- Local
-
by Natasha Sakala on 18 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 18 Dec 2019by Ulande Nkomesha on 18 Dec 2019by Julia Malunga on 18 Dec 2019
- Business
-
by Stuart Lisulo on 18 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 17 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 16 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 12 Dec 2019
- Courts
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 18 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 18 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 18 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 18 Dec 2019
- Goal Diggers
-
by Abraham Kalito on 12 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 9 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 8 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 6 Dec 2019
- Opinion
-
by Diggers Editor on 18 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 15 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 13 Dec 2019
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
-
by Julius Kapembwa (PhD) on 5 Dec 2019by Rueben Lifuka on 4 Dec 2019by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 22 Nov 2019by Dr Chishimba Mubanga, MSc on 22 Nov 2019
- Editor's Choice
-
by Diggers Correspondent on 24 May 2019by Diggers Reporter on 4 Mar 2019by Andyford Mayele Banda on 29 Jan 2019by Davies Mwila on 22 Jan 2019
- Lifestyle
CLOSE
-
by Felix Kashweka on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 9 Dec 2019by Sampa Kabwela on 23 Nov 2019by Natasha Sakala on 8 Nov 2019
Power tariff hike will fund 2021 elections, says PACBy Ulande Nkomesha on 17 Dec 2019
People’s Alliance for Change (PAC) president Andyford Banda has charged that the looming electricity tariff increment is partly motivated by government’s desire to continue abusing Zesco Limited as a conduit to raise campaign financing for the ruling Patriotic Front.
Earlier this month, Energy Minister Mathew Nkhuwa said Zesco’s proposed power tariff hike will be effected without waiting for the completion of the Cost of Service study because the utility had been “bleeding”.
The Minister’s remarks followed Zesco’s proposed application to hike retail tariffs by an average 113 per cent, which was submitted to the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) last month, projected to earn the utility an unprecedented K16.1 billion in gross revenues, if approved.
In an interview, Banda, however, said the Ministry of Energy ought to thoroughly restructure Zesco before hiking power tariffs, adding that the move to increase the cost of electricity was partly because the PF was looking for campaign funds.
“The announcement by Energy Minister, Mathew Nkhuwa, where he said that the proposed 75 per cent tariff increment will be effected before the Cost of Service study is completed and implemented is uncalled for. To start with, we don’t find this process transparent because there has to be a basis as to why electricity has to be increased. Now, the Cost of Service study was started and before that is completed, the Minister announced that the 75 per cent increment will be effected on electricity tariff. First of all, what we expected was for the Minister to bring out any measures that had been put in place to ensure that the bleeding from Zesco is stopped,” Banda said.
“As People’s Alliance for Change, we suspect that the reason why things are happening like this is that the government is broke. And looking at the fact that we are going into 2021, they are looking for funds to fund the elections in 2021. They want to use Zesco as a way of fundraising and this will be done through increment in electricity tariffs…which is very unfair to the Zambian people. What we would expect is that once electricity tariffs are increased, we would expect that the restructuring and reorganizing of Zesco is done [than] just wanting increments in tariffs on people.”
He charged that the power tariff hike was also motivated by a desire to fund the so-called ‘tenderpreneurs’ who benefitted from government tenders due their close connections.
“Zesco is abused by many tender entrepreneurs; people who are connected to the system. In essence, what we are trying to do is to fund more ‘tenderpreneurs’ in the system once this electricity tariff increment is effected,” Banda added.
Meanwhile, the opposition leader said the government should strive to quickly establish other alternative sources of energy rather than lumping more costs on consumers.
“Consumers would appreciate if the Cost of Service Study is completed so that as this increment is being implemented (resulting from the Study); that part of the Service Study would have shown the actual reason why electricity is supposed to be increased. The proposed increase in tariffs, again, is too high for the majority Zambians! Already, people are complaining and they cannot afford to buy goods and commodities as it stands, but we can see that the government keeps on increasing the cost of living on them,” said Banda.
“Government has also not demonstrated their plans for other alternative sources [of energy]. All they have been doing is increasing electricity tariffs and trying to stabilize Zesco without putting more efforts in solar power and wind energy. That is so disappointing! You cannot thrive just on lumping costs on consumers; whether it is businesses or individuals. That is not sustainable and the government needs to know that and there is need to come up with a plan that will be more sustainable.”
About Ulande Nkomesha
Ulande is a reporter with an experience in radio broadcasting. He loves following current affairs and interacting with politicians.
Email: ulande [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- Marijuana scheme will flop without proper policies, warns Sinkamba - 18 Dec 2019
- Delayed payment to agro dealers will affect crop production – Kazabu - 18 Dec 2019
- Zesco, Eskom power deal lacks transparency – Milupi - 18 Dec 2019
- Chaisa residents protest prolonged load shedding - 18 Dec 2019
- Power tariff hike will fund 2021 elections, says PAC - 17 Dec 2019
-
Trending
- I'm overjoyed to finally be married - Frank Bwalya (5,388 views)
- Lungu says he used to, but doesn't drink anymore (3,209 views)
- Tasila must learn from Henry Banda (2,760 views)
- Lungu overruled my decision to fire Chungu - Mwila (2,432 views)
- You don't own State House, HH reminds Lungu (1,616 view)
- HH will never be president because he is a tribalist leading a cult - Lungu
- Foote must go, we don't want such people in our midst - Lungu
- Lungu overruled my decision to fire Chungu - Mwila
- Allowing owing students to write exams creates problems - Mushimba
- Don't be used by UPND to get diplomatic jobs, Mumbi tells Diggers journalists
Subscribe For News In Email
ArchivesJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
-
«December 2019»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
Latest
-
Lusaka man gets 3 years for land scam18 Dec 2019
-
ZAFFICO targets LuSE listing on Feb 718 Dec 2019
-
Chasing LapGreenN was a mistake – Hamududu18 Dec 2019
-
Marijuana scheme will flop without proper policies, warns Sinkamba18 Dec 2019
-
Blood is in short supply, people are dying – UTH doctor18 Dec 2019
-
Delayed payment to agro dealers will affect crop production – Kazabu18 Dec 2019
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
Plot No. Lus/9812/649-MC8
off Alex Chola Road
Nyumba Yanga
P.O. Box 32147
Lusaka, Zambia
Telephone or WhatsApp:
+26-097-7708285
+26-095-3424603
+26-096-5815078
Email:
diggers [at] diggers [dot] news
editor [at] diggers [dot] news
Send this to a friend
-
Comment on article