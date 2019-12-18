Chongwe man denies defiling, fathering 2 with step daughter

A 39-year-old Chongwe man accused of defiling his step daughter and twice impregnanting her, has told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that he has never had sex with the victim and that the allegations against him are false.

Meanwhile, the court has set December 30 this year, as date for judgment.

In this matter, Tobias Chilimbo, of Munyeta village in Chongwe, is charged with defilement.

Particulars of the offence allege that between January 2, 2014 and January 9, 2017, Chilimbo, a general worker, had unlawful carnal knowledge of a child under the age of 16.

Recently, Lusaka magistrate Ammie Masoja found the accused with case to answer and put him on his defence.

And opening his defence on Monday, Chilimbo denied ever having sex with his step daughter, saying all those who testified that he was the father of the victim’s children were not telling the truth.

He said on April 27 this year, while he was home with his wife, he saw his sister-in-law and three other unknown people near the gate to his house.

Chilimbo said the three, whom he later identified as police officers, entered his yard and asked his relationship with the victim.

He said he told them that she was his daughter.

Chilimbo said the police officers handcuffed and took him to Lusaka Central Police where they charged him with defilement.

He further told the court after they charged him, the officers asked how many times he had sex with the victim but he told them that he only had the act with his wife.

In cross examination, Chilimbo said his wife told him that the person who impregnated the victim was someone only known as Peter.

Meanwhile, the court set December 30, this year as date for judgment.

Previously, the victim testified that she fell pregnant on two occasions and had two children after her step father repeatedly had carnal knowledge of her.

She narrated that after giving birth to her first child, her stepfather continued having sex with her as if she was his wife.

The victim told the court that in 2012, she asked Chilimbo for money to buy books as she wanted to go school, but the accused told her that if she wanted to go to school, she should do everything he wanted.

She said when everyone left the house, the accused called her to his bedroom where he defiled her.

The 17-year-old added that after defiling her, Chilimbo gave her a K20 and threatened to kill everyone in the house if she told anyone about the ordeal.

The victim said from that point, Chilimbo made it a habit to have carnal knowledge of her whenever her mother was not home.

She disclosed that in 2016, she became pregnant for Chilimbo and when she told him about the pregnancy, he asked her never to mention his name.

The victim further testified that when her first child stopped breastfeeding at one year six months, she conceived again.

The 17-year-old told the court that Chilimbo was arrested after she revealed to her aunt that he was responsible for her pregnancy and was also the father of her son.

Meanwhile, the victim’s mother testified that in 2005, her husband died and she later on remarried Chilimbo.

She added that during this period, she was living with Chilimbo and six children.

The woman further told the court that in 2016, her daughter who was 14, got pregnant.

She said her daughter informed her that the man responsible for her pregnancy was Peter.

“After she told me Peter was responsible for the pregnancy, I went to see the head teacher at Itope Primary School so that we can look for him. The head teacher said there is nothing that can be done,” the woman said.

She further testified that her daughter later on conceived again, adding that when she queried her, the victim disclosed that Chilimbo was responsible for the pregnancy.

She said her daughter was initially afraid of telling her that her step father had defiled and was responsible for her second child, because he threatened to kill everyone in the house.

The woman said the matter was later reported to the police and her husband was arrested.