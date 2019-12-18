Delayed payment to agro dealers will affect crop production – Kazabu

- Local
-
by Natasha Sakala on 18 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 18 Dec 2019by Ulande Nkomesha on 18 Dec 2019by Julia Malunga on 18 Dec 2019
- Business
-
by Stuart Lisulo on 18 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 17 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 16 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 12 Dec 2019
- Courts
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 18 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 18 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 18 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 18 Dec 2019
- Goal Diggers
-
by Abraham Kalito on 12 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 9 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 8 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 6 Dec 2019
- Opinion
-
by Diggers Editor on 18 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 15 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 13 Dec 2019
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
-
by Julius Kapembwa (PhD) on 5 Dec 2019by Rueben Lifuka on 4 Dec 2019by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 22 Nov 2019by Dr Chishimba Mubanga, MSc on 22 Nov 2019
- Editor's Choice
-
by Diggers Correspondent on 24 May 2019by Diggers Reporter on 4 Mar 2019by Andyford Mayele Banda on 29 Jan 2019by Davies Mwila on 22 Jan 2019
- Lifestyle
CLOSE
-
by Felix Kashweka on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 9 Dec 2019by Sampa Kabwela on 23 Nov 2019by Natasha Sakala on 8 Nov 2019
Delayed payment to agro dealers will affect crop production – KazabuBy Ulande Nkomesha on 18 Dec 2019
Government’s continued delay to pay agro dealers will mean farmers will not plant a sufficient crop this farming season, says former Agriculture and Livestock Deputy Minister Luxon Kazabu.
Last month, Agriculture Minister Michael Katambo disclosed in Parliament that government still owed agro dealers K374 million.
And last week, some agro dealers told Hot FM news that they had stopped supplying inputs until the government clears the outstanding debt for the inputs supplied in the previous season.
Commenting on government’s outstanding debt, Kazabu said the delay in paying the agro dealers was causing a chain reaction such as the delay by farmers to effectively plant their crops, which would ultimately lead to reduced crop output next year.
“You can’t be sending farming inputs late; it means you are disadvantaging the farmers. I had happened to be at the Ministry and I do recall that we became very proactive; people were saying that fertilizer was already sitting where the farmers were; all that was required was for the individual farmer to go and pay his contribution and farmers got their fertilizer. Now, I don’t know what is happening, but clearly, our farmers will be hit below the belt if the agro dealers have not being paid,” Kazabu said.
“The agro dealers are not going to supply what they are supposed to supply. I have heard the agro dealers now saying ‘we can’t supply them, we have not been paid from the previous supplies’, and admittedly, they are right, they are in business. You know, if you are an agro dealer, you are operating on profit. The non-payment of the agro dealers has a chain reaction. Since they are business people, it is understandable if they do withhold the supplies that they ought to give to the farmers. I hope the people in the corridors of power, for once, reflect and say, ‘for once, we can do better’.”
He stressed that government needed to start prioritizing the agriculture sector if Zambia was to improve its agricultural production.
The country’s maize production drastically fell to just two million metric tonnes this year from 2.4 million tonnes produced last year, a second successive drop, and also the lowest harvest in a decade since 2009.
“It is not too late. Money which is being spent where it doesn’t matter most can be re-directed to agro dealers. The chain will start functioning. As long as they are not paid, the small-scale farmers will end up disadvantaged. It is a case of government not spending money where it matters. We hear of billions of kwacha being misapplied, that is the money, which was supposed to go to the agricultural sector to help the small-scale farmers increase agricultural production. They need to re-direct the resources to sort out the problem. As long as it is business as usual, I am afraid as much as we desire to develop the agricultural sector, we’ll not achieve the desired development in the sector,” Kazabu said.
And Kazabu called on government to recapitalize Nitrogen Chemicals of Zambia (NCZ) to enable the company improve production of Compound D fertilizer.
“Government is to blame for the failures in Nitrogen Chemicals of Zambia. NCZ requires urgent recapitalization. I do recall one year, I think that year, we ended up recording the highest bumper harvest; we pushed for NCZ to be given money. I recall we started distributing D Compound [fertilizer] as early as May. We pushed for money from the Ministry of Finance and we saw NCZ operate at an improved capacity despite the old equipment and machinery,” recalled Kazabu.
“So, the first thing that should happen, if we want that plant to meet the national requirement in terms of the fertilizer that they produce, we have no choice but to recapitalize. And you are talking about big money, not small money.”
About Ulande Nkomesha
Ulande is a reporter with an experience in radio broadcasting. He loves following current affairs and interacting with politicians.
Email: ulande [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- Marijuana scheme will flop without proper policies, warns Sinkamba - 18 Dec 2019
- Delayed payment to agro dealers will affect crop production – Kazabu - 18 Dec 2019
- Zesco, Eskom power deal lacks transparency – Milupi - 18 Dec 2019
- Chaisa residents protest prolonged load shedding - 18 Dec 2019
- Power tariff hike will fund 2021 elections, says PAC - 17 Dec 2019
-
Trending
- I'm overjoyed to finally be married - Frank Bwalya (5,388 views)
- Lungu says he used to, but doesn't drink anymore (3,209 views)
- Tasila must learn from Henry Banda (2,760 views)
- Lungu overruled my decision to fire Chungu - Mwila (2,432 views)
- You don't own State House, HH reminds Lungu (1,616 view)
- HH will never be president because he is a tribalist leading a cult - Lungu
- Foote must go, we don't want such people in our midst - Lungu
- Lungu overruled my decision to fire Chungu - Mwila
- Allowing owing students to write exams creates problems - Mushimba
- Don't be used by UPND to get diplomatic jobs, Mumbi tells Diggers journalists
Subscribe For News In Email
ArchivesJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
-
«December 2019»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
Latest
-
Lusaka man gets 3 years for land scam18 Dec 2019
-
ZAFFICO targets LuSE listing on Feb 718 Dec 2019
-
Chasing LapGreenN was a mistake – Hamududu18 Dec 2019
-
Marijuana scheme will flop without proper policies, warns Sinkamba18 Dec 2019
-
Blood is in short supply, people are dying – UTH doctor18 Dec 2019
-
Delayed payment to agro dealers will affect crop production – Kazabu18 Dec 2019
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
Plot No. Lus/9812/649-MC8
off Alex Chola Road
Nyumba Yanga
P.O. Box 32147
Lusaka, Zambia
Telephone or WhatsApp:
+26-097-7708285
+26-095-3424603
+26-096-5815078
Email:
diggers [at] diggers [dot] news
editor [at] diggers [dot] news
Send this to a friend
-
Comment on article