Make tax regime predictable, stable, Budget committee tells Ng’andu

- Local
-
by Ulande Nkomesha on 19 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 19 Dec 2019by Ulande Nkomesha on 19 Dec 2019by Julia Malunga on 19 Dec 2019
- Business
-
by Natasha Sakala on 19 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 19 Dec 2019by Stuart Lisulo on 18 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 17 Dec 2019
- Courts
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 18 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 18 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 18 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 18 Dec 2019
- Goal Diggers
-
by Abraham Kalito on 12 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 9 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 8 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 6 Dec 2019
- Opinion
-
by Diggers Editor on 19 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 18 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Editor on 15 Dec 2019
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
-
by Julius Kapembwa (PhD) on 5 Dec 2019by Rueben Lifuka on 4 Dec 2019by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 22 Nov 2019by Dr Chishimba Mubanga, MSc on 22 Nov 2019
- Editor's Choice
-
by Amber Phillips on 19 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 24 May 2019by Diggers Reporter on 4 Mar 2019by Andyford Mayele Banda on 29 Jan 2019
- Lifestyle
CLOSE
-
by Felix Kashweka on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 9 Dec 2019by Sampa Kabwela on 23 Nov 2019by Natasha Sakala on 8 Nov 2019
Make tax regime predictable, stable, Budget committee tells Ng’anduBy Natasha Sakala on 19 Dec 2019
The Parliamentary Budget Committee has recommended that the Ministry of Finance should urgently undertake a comprehensive review of the taxation regime so as to constitute a more stable and predictable tax regime.
And Minster of Finance Dr Bwalya Ng’andu has noted that the increase in custom duty from zero to 10 per cent on capital equipment is intended to raise revenue as well as to discourage over invoicing of capital equipment.
Speaking during the second reading of the Customs and Excise Bill in Parliament, Tuesday, Budget Committee chairperson, who is also Mbala PF member of parliament, Mwalimu Simfukwe, said the contribution of the mining sector to government revenue had been unsatisfactory.
“Sir, the committee notes the concerns raised by most stakeholders on the proposed increase of payable customs duty on machinery and capital equipment imported by the mining sector. In this vain, the committee contends that the contribution the mining sector makes towards government revenue has been unsatisfactory. At the same time, the committee is aware that the proposed 10 per cent customs duty has the potential to affect the competitiveness and productivity of the sector. These few include the escalation effect of customs duty on taxes as well as the current economic environment which is distressed and whose effects the mining sector is not immune to. However, allegations of transfer pricing by the mines have registered over time, it is alleged in this regard that some mining entities continue to import capital equipment at inflated prices,” said Simfukwe.
“It is therefore important that the government is through this measure, taking practical steps to address this concern. The committee therefore fully supports this clause but urges the government to ensure that stakeholders are engaged prior to such pronouncements in order to ensure predictability of the tax regime and preparedness by industry. In this vain, the committee recommends that the Ministry of Finance must develop and adopt a medium to long term specific exercise regime, three to five year regime, linked to consumer price inflation. This measure will enhance predictability in the sector and increase the contribution of economic players to the Treasury. In addition, the committee urges the government to undertake a comprehensive review of the taxation regime in the country as a matter of extreme urgency. This will ensure a more holistic approach to address the challenges that upset the tax system so as to have a more stable and predictable tax regime.”
And in response, Dr Ng’andu noted that the increase in custom duty from zero to 10 per cent on capital equipment was intended to raise revenue as well as to discourage over invoicing of capital equipment by the mines.
“Mr Speaker, I have taken note of concerns that the measure has the potential to affect productivity and competitiveness in the mining sector. However, Mr Speaker, stakeholders may be aware that transfer pricing practices that were effected by over invoicing on capital goods on which customs duty is zero or that is refundable, result in loss of company income tax due to high capital allowance claims that made mining companies to declare losses. This measure is therefore intended to raise revenue for the government as well as to discourage over invoicing of capital equipment as such an act will result in higher customs duty payments on importation. Mr Speaker, I have noted the recommendation and I will engage relevant stakeholders to develop adequate supporting policies,” said Dr Ng’andu.
“The committee was also concerned with the piecemeal approach adopted in addressing the general administration of tax in the country and proposed that a more comprehensive review of taxation should be urgently made. This also includes the concern raised by the committee that we need to ensure predictability in taxation as a basis of a stable environment.”
About Natasha Sakala
Natasha Sakala draws inspiration from people who stand up for what is right. She is very versatile and likes to bring out issues as they are.
Email: natasha [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- Enacting Bill 10 will actualize Zambia’s dream of lacuna-free Constitution – Lubinda - 19 Dec 2019
- CEC ready to tap into SAPP for alternative power if Zesco BSA reaches stalemate - 19 Dec 2019
- Make tax regime predictable, stable, Budget committee tells Ng’andu - 19 Dec 2019
- Rampant maize smuggling poses threat to food security – Katambo - 19 Dec 2019
- There’s no reason to oust Foote, govt must end corruption – Kambwili - 18 Dec 2019
-
Trending
- I'm overjoyed to finally be married - Frank Bwalya (4,731 views)
- Trump: impeached but remains in office. Here is why (2,974 views)
- Lungu says he used to, but doesn't drink anymore (2,237 views)
- Kapwepwe fired for restructuring ZNBC without ministry approval (1,951 view)
- There's no reason to oust Foote, govt must end corruption - Kambwili (1,885 view)
- PF will only win 2021 if it fights corruption – Panji
- Enacting Bill 10 will actualize Zambia’s dream of lacuna-free Constitution – Lubinda
- CEC ready to tap into SAPP for alternative power if Zesco BSA reaches stalemate
- Lungu undiplomatic, amateurish in dealing with Foote – Kalaba
- Dismissing Mukula report as fake news disheartening – EIA
- HH will never be president because he is a tribalist leading a cult - Lungu
- Foote must go, we don't want such people in our midst - Lungu
- Lungu overruled my decision to fire Chungu - Mwila
- Allowing owing students to write exams creates problems - Mushimba
- It’s not all Zambian Mukula that China imports from Zambia - Wina
Subscribe For News In Email
ArchivesJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
-
«December 2019»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
Latest
-
Enacting Bill 10 will actualize Zambia’s dream of lacuna-free Constitution – Lubinda19 Dec 2019
-
CEC ready to tap into SAPP for alternative power if Zesco BSA reaches stalemate19 Dec 2019
-
Lungu undiplomatic, amateurish in dealing with Foote – Kalaba19 Dec 2019
-
Dismissing Mukula report as fake news disheartening – EIA19 Dec 2019
-
Make tax regime predictable, stable, Budget committee tells Ng’andu19 Dec 2019
-
Illegal gold mining makes it hard to quantify production – Wina19 Dec 2019
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
Plot No. Lus/9812/649-MC8
off Alex Chola Road
Nyumba Yanga
P.O. Box 32147
Lusaka, Zambia
Telephone or WhatsApp:
+26-097-7708285
+26-095-3424603
+26-096-5815078
Email:
diggers [at] diggers [dot] news
editor [at] diggers [dot] news
Send this to a friend
-
Comment on article