Ending malaria in Zambia still an economic issue – Kalyalya

- Local
-
by Ulande Nkomesha on 23 Dec 2019by Golden Simukale in Livingstone on 23 Dec 2019by Memory Chipili on 23 Dec 2019by Mukosha Funga on 22 Dec 2019
- Business
-
by Natasha Sakala on 19 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 19 Dec 2019by Stuart Lisulo on 18 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 17 Dec 2019
- Courts
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 23 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 23 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 23 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 20 Dec 2019
- Goal Diggers
-
by Abraham Kalito on 12 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 9 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 8 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 6 Dec 2019
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
-
by Julius Kapembwa (PhD) on 5 Dec 2019by Rueben Lifuka on 4 Dec 2019by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 22 Nov 2019by Dr Chishimba Mubanga, MSc on 22 Nov 2019
- Editor's Choice
-
by Amber Phillips on 19 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 24 May 2019by Diggers Reporter on 4 Mar 2019by Andyford Mayele Banda on 29 Jan 2019
- Lifestyle
CLOSE
-
by Felix Kashweka on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 9 Dec 2019by Sampa Kabwela on 23 Nov 2019by Natasha Sakala on 8 Nov 2019
Ending malaria in Zambia still an economic issue – KalyalyaBy Memory Chipili on 23 Dec 2019
Bank of Zambia (BoZ) governor Dr Denny Kalyalya has called on all stakeholders to treat the End Malaria Campaign by 2030 as an economic issue that needs concerted efforts from all stakeholders in order to reduce absenteeism and loss of productive hours by citizens.
And End Malaria Council (EMC) fundraising chairperson Peter Cottan says the campaign has a funding deficit of US $120 million.
Dr Kalyalya, who is also a member of the newly-appointed council, and representing Zambia’s financial sector, said the role of the financial industry was to help mobilize resources as stated by the fundraising committee, while providing support to the campaign through ventures that will attract funding.
“Everyone has a role to play in this End Malaria campaign starting from families, employees and individuals from all sectors of government and the business world, especially considering that prevention is better than cure, it is cheaper to prevent one from getting malaria than treating them,” observed Dr Kalyalya, a sentiment also shared by Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya in his opening remarks at this month’s End Malaria Council meeting held at First Quantum Minerals Limited corporate offices in Lusaka, Thursday.
According to the health minister, malaria continued to be a public health concern in the country in which 13,700 confirmed cases were recorded from health centres on a daily basis, four deaths each day and a total of 1,200 deaths recorded 2018 alone.
“It is for this reason that the country’s efforts to reduce the malaria burden and address other health challenges are part of the broader agenda aimed at sustainable socio-economic development and structural transformation, which is guided by the Vision 2030 strategy,” said Dr Chilufya.
Representing First Quantum Minerals, health programmes and projects advisor Gertrude Musunka said the mine attached great importance to the fight against malaria and had gone flat out in its catchment areas through mass mobilization activities to educate its communities on how to prevent this disease.
She explained that from June, this year, FQM partnered with key stakeholders, such as the Ministry of Health, private entities and royal establishments in a robust campaign to end new infections of malaria cases through indoor residue spraying, sleeping under treated mosquito nets and ensuring that all those tested positive were treated on-site.
“In our efforts to contribute towards the elimination of malaria by 2030, we, as FQM, have so far trained 60 malaria agents across our catchment areas being the two subsidiaries – Kansanshi Mining Plc in Solwezi and Kalumbila Minerals Limited in Kalumbila District,” Musunka said.
She added that from June, this year, to-date, 40,000 people had been screened, and that from the same , 18,000 had been treated.
Musunka said FQM would like to expand its efforts through more campaign activities against malaria to other areas and not only focus on screening and testing, but also get involved in research that would indicate how they were working and assess if there was efficacy in the chemicals used in spraying.
“It takes the commitment of all community members to win the fight against malaria, which has continued claiming a lot of lives, especially among children and pregnant mothers in rural areas who cannot afford to sleep under a treated mosquito net and have their homes sprayed,” said Musunka.
And Cottan announced that the Ending Malaria campaign had a funding deficit of US $120 million, which was required to achieve the global results of ensuring that malaria was eliminated from the globe by the year 2030.
Related Items
-
Trending
- American govt demands mutual respect as it defends Ambassador Foote (3,558 views)
- Deport Foote at your own peril (1,510 view)
- 4 accused of theft from woman’s vehicle plead not guilty (818 views)
- Chiluba's corruption child's play compared to PF - HH (777 views)
- Trump: impeached but remains in office. Here is why (752 views)
- Zambians will suffer if PF ejects Foote, warns Sacika
- Mujajati opposes HPCZ’s stay of execution in terminal benefits case
- Moxico, Mimbula seek $1m security costs from Vedanta
- Laura suffers asthma attack after arrest, as police deny Pilato bond
- Ending malaria in Zambia still an economic issue – Kalyalya
- HH will never be president because he is a tribalist leading a cult - Lungu
- Lungu overruled my decision to fire Chungu - Mwila
- Kapwepwe fired for restructuring ZNBC without ministry approval
- It’s not all Zambian Mukula that China imports from Zambia - Wina
- Foote must go, we don't want such people in our midst - Lungu
Subscribe For News In Email
ArchivesJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
-
«December 2019»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
Latest
-
Zambians will suffer if PF ejects Foote, warns Sacika23 Dec 2019
-
Mujajati opposes HPCZ’s stay of execution in terminal benefits case23 Dec 2019
-
Moxico, Mimbula seek $1m security costs from Vedanta23 Dec 2019
-
Laura suffers asthma attack after arrest, as police deny Pilato bond23 Dec 2019
-
Ending malaria in Zambia still an economic issue – Kalyalya23 Dec 2019
-
Horizon Trust seeks judicial review against govt’s takeover of school23 Dec 2019
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
Plot No. Lus/9812/649-MC8
off Alex Chola Road
Nyumba Yanga
P.O. Box 32147
Lusaka, Zambia
Telephone or WhatsApp:
+26-097-7708285
+26-095-3424603
+26-096-5815078
Email:
diggers [at] diggers [dot] news
editor [at] diggers [dot] news
Send this to a friend
-
Comment on article