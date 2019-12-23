PF on verge of losing power – Andyford

- Local
-
by Daniel Chansa on 23 Dec 2019by Ulande Nkomesha on 23 Dec 2019by Mukosha Funga on 23 Dec 2019by Julia Malunga on 23 Dec 2019
- Business
-
by Natasha Sakala on 19 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 19 Dec 2019by Stuart Lisulo on 18 Dec 2019by Natasha Sakala on 17 Dec 2019
- Courts
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 23 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 23 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 23 Dec 2019by Zondiwe Mbewe on 23 Dec 2019
- Goal Diggers
-
by Abraham Kalito on 12 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 9 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 8 Dec 2019by Abraham Kalito on 6 Dec 2019
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
-
by Julius Kapembwa (PhD) on 5 Dec 2019by Rueben Lifuka on 4 Dec 2019by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 22 Nov 2019by Dr Chishimba Mubanga, MSc on 22 Nov 2019
- Editor's Choice
-
by Amber Phillips on 19 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 24 May 2019by Diggers Reporter on 4 Mar 2019by Andyford Mayele Banda on 29 Jan 2019
- Lifestyle
CLOSE
-
by Felix Kashweka on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 9 Dec 2019by Sampa Kabwela on 23 Nov 2019by Natasha Sakala on 8 Nov 2019
PF on verge of losing power – AndyfordBy Julia Malunga on 23 Dec 2019
People’s Alliance for Change (PAC) president Andyford Banda says the ruling Patriotic Front does not have enough time to turn around Zambia’s economy because they are on the verge of being pushed out of power.
Last week, PF national mobilisation committee chairperson Richard Musukwa said the party would focus on its manifesto of improving the living standards of people and job creation to enable the ruling party retain power in 2021.
“I wanted to first of all emphasise the Christmas present that we have for the people of Zambia is to ensure that PF is re-organised, re-energised, [and] re-boosted in terms of getting the new vibes for 2021 (in terms) of the elections that are going be conducted. I want to state that the values of the PF remain the culture of ensuring that the pro-poor polices of the PF are implemented in order to fight poverty; in order to ensure we create jobs; in order to ensure we give a platform to our people across the country,” said Musukwa.
“Our focus and philosophy will be to ensure that we engage stakeholders across the length and breadth of our country, the marketers, the bus drivers, the truck drivers, miners, teachers, nurses…people from all works of life in order to ensure that we retain power in 2021 and to ensure that the manifesto of PF of ensuring that we provide jobs (and) uplift the living standards of our people are fundamental to our foregoing. I wanted to quickly state that the 2021 election campaign of the PF will be anchored on statistics of numbers across the country.”
But in an interview in Lusaka, Banda wondered how the PF was going to improve citizens’ living standards in one year when they had failed in the last eight years, adding that they were on the verge of being pushed out of power.
“A straight answer is that it is not feasible because they have failed for the past…years so how are they going to do it in the next one year? I think they are living in their own world! They do not understand what is happening and truth of the matter is that I don’t think there is anyone at the moment who is willing to bring in money in this country before the elections. They should forget about the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for now. They should forget about foreign direct investments, which have dwindled for half of what we used to have,” said Banda.
“Everything is on a standstill. Look at the power crisis! They don’t have a solution. The only solution they have is to import power from South Africa. The Zambian kwacha has depreciated to its lowest and a whole lot of governance issues; they started a fight with the United States, a fight that is not necessary, a fight they cannot win. They are living in a world of their own so, for us, we know that between now and 2021, we don’t think the PF is going to do anything that is going to change people’s lives, even if they would, their time is short. They should wake up and realize that they are on the verge of being pushed out of power!”
About Julia Malunga
Julia is a curious journalist who is determined to unearth the truth and is good at criminal investigations.
Email: julia [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- PF on verge of losing power – Andyford - 23 Dec 2019
- Kaizar was a Kabova; his dismissal is in national interest – Kambwili - 23 Dec 2019
- Don’t think about cost, but value of increasing constituencies – Nshindano - 20 Dec 2019
- There’s always blood for maternal health at UTH – MoH - 20 Dec 2019
- We’ll use jobs to win in 2021 – Musukwa - 20 Dec 2019
-
Trending
- American govt demands mutual respect as it defends Ambassador Foote (4,683 views)
- Deport Foote at your own peril (2,282 views)
- Laura suffers asthma attack after arrest, as police deny Pilato bond (1,083 view)
- Lungu hints on 4th term: "I’ll still be around for the 2026 elections" (1,082 view)
- 4 accused of theft from woman’s vehicle plead not guilty (854 views)
- 131 miners stranded underground at KCM after power trip out
- Milupi predicts worse economy than Zim’s if PF wins in 2021
- 224 Masaiti villagers ask court to restrain Dangote from mining on farmland
- Lungu hints on 4th term: “I’ll still be around for the 2026 elections”
- PF on verge of losing power – Andyford
- HH will never be president because he is a tribalist leading a cult - Lungu
- Kapwepwe fired for restructuring ZNBC without ministry approval
- It’s not all Zambian Mukula that China imports from Zambia - Wina
- Enacting Bill 10 will actualize Zambia's dream of lacuna-free Constitution - Lubinda
- Blood is in short supply, people are dying - UTH doctor
Subscribe For News In Email
ArchivesJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
-
«December 2019»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
Latest
-
Milupi predicts worse economy than Zim’s if PF wins in 202123 Dec 2019
-
224 Masaiti villagers ask court to restrain Dangote from mining on farmland23 Dec 2019
-
PF on verge of losing power – Andyford23 Dec 2019
-
Kaizar was a Kabova; his dismissal is in national interest – Kambwili23 Dec 2019
-
Zambians will suffer if PF ejects Foote, warns Sacika23 Dec 2019
-
Mujajati opposes HPCZ’s stay of execution in terminal benefits case23 Dec 2019
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
Plot No. Lus/9812/649-MC8
off Alex Chola Road
Nyumba Yanga
P.O. Box 32147
Lusaka, Zambia
Telephone or WhatsApp:
+26-097-7708285
+26-095-3424603
+26-096-5815078
Email:
diggers [at] diggers [dot] news
editor [at] diggers [dot] news
Send this to a friend
-
Comment on article