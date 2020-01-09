Zesco must slash bloated workforce, demands Nawakwi

- Local
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 9 Jan 2020by Natasha Sakala on 9 Jan 2020by Ulande Nkomesha on 9 Jan 2020by Sipilisiwe Ncube on 9 Jan 2020
- Business
-
by Ulande Nkomesha on 9 Jan 2020by Ulande Nkomesha on 7 Jan 2020by Stuart Lisulo on 7 Jan 2020by Natasha Sakala on 6 Jan 2020
- Courts
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 9 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 9 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 8 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 7 Jan 2020
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
-
by Diggers Editor on 9 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 6 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 5 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 2 Jan 2020
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
-
by Julius Kapembwa, PhD on 7 Jan 2020by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 6 Jan 2020by Rueben Lifuka on 5 Jan 2020by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 1 Jan 2020
- Editor's Choice
-
by Amber Phillips on 19 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 24 May 2019by Diggers Reporter on 4 Mar 2019by Andyford Mayele Banda on 29 Jan 2019
- Lifestyle
CLOSE
-
by Zindikilani Banda in Sinda on 9 Jan 2020by Felix Kashweka on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 9 Dec 2019by Sampa Kabwela on 23 Nov 2019
Zesco must slash bloated workforce, demands NawakwiBy Zondiwe Mbewe on 9 Jan 2020
Zesco Limited must implement urgent cost-cutting measures from its side by taking themselves off subsidized electricity because it is unfair and unacceptable that over 10,000 of its employees get free electricity, says Edith Nawakwi.
Speaking to journalists at the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court, Wednesday, Nawakwi, a former Energy Minister and current FDD president, said the Energy Regulation Board was expected to be on the side of the consumers.
She recalled that when she created the ERB as a Minister of Energy under president Frederick Chiluba’s administration, it was never her dream or intention that the ERB would become a spokesperson for petroleum and electricity companies.
“I took great exception to Energy Regulatory Board, stepping out of their job description to be the mouthpiece for the utility, Zesco. When they increased the electricity tariffs, they said that they had taken account of the profitability, liquidity position and the fragile nature of how Zesco was operating. When I created the Energy Regulation Board, when I was Minister of Energy, it was never my dream or intention that ERB becomes a spokesperson for the petroleum companies and electricity companies,” Nawakwi said.
“So, the Chairman for ERB is out of step of our job description to ERB. We expect ERB to be on the side of the customer, the consumer. That is the primary role of ERB. To be the arbiter, to be like the court, between the consumer and the customer. I was, therefore, extremely unhappy and uncomfortable at how honourable Raymond Mpundu actually presented the news to the public that ‘because Zesco’s profitability was questionable and it was going to collapse, therefore, we, the people, must take the bill to pay the workers of Zesco.”
And Nawakwi said what was expected from Zesco was for the utility to implement cost-cutting measures from its side by either putting its workers on forced leave or on leave without pay and to further downsize management, arguing that the utility was top-heavy.
“I have the following issues: in 2011, Zesco had 5,000 employees. As we are talking in 2020, Zesco has over 12,000 employees! The Kariba Dam is empty from drought, a God-given disaster. The offices of Zesco are still at full capacity with staffing. The reasoning by Mr Mpundu is tantamount to the fact that if you run a shop and you are selling handbags from Dubai and you run out of those handbags, you must go on the street and ask ordinary people to pay for your workers. What we were expecting from Zesco is that they needed to either put workers on forced leave, on leave without pay and the managers of Zesco needed to downsize. They are top-heavy,” she argued.
“We expected to see some cost-cutting measures because what do they sell? They sell water from the Kariba. If I have tomatoes from my farm and I run out of tomatoes at Soweto Market, I don’t increase the price. The end result is that I still have no tomatoes even if a box is K500. So, the thinking is uneconomically unthought-through, the motivation behind it is that the public are going to keep the workers of Zesco as they are. We should see some cost-cutting measures from that side.”
Nawakwi insisted on Zesco slashing their costs because almost all its workers were on subsidized electricity.
“When people are hurting and aching, you don’t ask them to foot your bills! You reduce the burden. I think that what has happened was unacceptable, in fact, the increase in fuel prices was the same day they increased electricity prices. But my question is, you can increase even to 300 per cent, if there is no water in the Kariba, what are you selling? There is no electricity to sell! He is not telling me that even if he takes it to K1,000, he will sell any more units for Zesco. The only thing he is doing is that those of us who get one hour of electricity, should use that one hour to pay for all his bills,” said Nawakwi.
“I want Zesco to cut their costs because almost all the workers of Zesco are on subsidized electricity. I’m a consumer, I get one hour worth of power. Mr (Victor) Mundende (Zesco managing director) gets unfettered supply for 360 days! Our factory (Legana) gets two hours of supply! What are all these Zesco managing directors, who get uninterrupted supply 24/7, what product are they supplying from their homes? We should have equity and the first equity is that they should reduce the costs by taking themselves off subsidized electricity. 15,000 employees of Zesco, each one getting free electricity! How many factories can we power with power? It is unfair, unacceptable, and it is retrogressive. They are undermining the development of this Republic.”
Nawakwi is a witness in a matter in which a 19-year-old clinical medicine student, Luyando Kopakopa, and her police reserve partner, Eric Nhandu, are accused of defaming her meat processing company, Legana Investment Limited.
The matter has been adjourned to February 7 and 11, this year, for trial.
About Zondiwe Mbewe
Zondiwe has interest in writing political and current affairs on issues which affect every Zambians.
Email: zondiwe [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- Zesco must slash bloated workforce, demands Nawakwi - 9 Jan 2020
- Soldier in court for faking children’s death to claim K20,000 - 9 Jan 2020
- Graduare seeks judicial review in Lusaka decongestion project - 9 Jan 2020
- Lusaka man accused of trying to assassinate Lungu appears in court for treason - 9 Jan 2020
- Supreme Court throws out Stanchart’s application to appeal ex-employee’s constructive dismissal case - 8 Jan 2020
-
Trending
- We'll arrest HH if he keeps claiming 2021 victory - Kampyongo (6,051 views)
- Only idiots can vote for PF - UNZALARU (2,432 views)
- Keep your salaries, but reduce stealing by at least 20% che (2,303 views)
- Sinda Police rescue suspected wizard from mob justice at graveyard (2,075 views)
- Mundende calls Prime TV report "fake news", claims govt doesn't interfere in Zesco (1,598 view)
Subscribe For News In Email
ArchivesFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
-
«January 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
Latest
-
Zesco must slash bloated workforce, demands Nawakwi9 Jan 2020
-
Kayula questions NCZ’s capacity to meet fertilizer output targets9 Jan 2020
-
Fuel price, power tariff hike will increase poverty – CUTS9 Jan 2020
- 9 Jan 2020
-
Chiteme and I were invited, not summoned by PF disciplinary committee – Lusambo9 Jan 2020
-
Current leaders won’t deliver much this year, they’re pre-occupied with winning in 2021 – Nzamane9 Jan 2020
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
Plot No. Lus/9812/649-MC8
off Alex Chola Road
Nyumba Yanga
P.O. Box 32147
Lusaka, Zambia
Telephone or WhatsApp:
+26-097-7708285
+26-095-3424603
+26-096-5815078
Email:
diggers [at] diggers [dot] news
editor [at] diggers [dot] news
Send this to a friend
-
Comment on article