Retrenchees vow to keep pushing for their dues

The Former Government Employees Association of Zambia says it will continue to camp at the Ministry of Justice even after assurances of quick action by Presidential Affairs Minister Freedom Sikazwe.

The former Ministry of Justice employees were retrenched between 1997 and 1999 and have been converging daily at the Ministry of Justice to pray in a bid to get their retrenchment packages.

After the matter was taken to court, a judgement was given in their favour in 2013, but government has not complied with that court order.

But speaking on behalf of his fellow retrenchees, Pastor Andrew Banda expressed relief that Sikazwe assured them that he would engage with the persons responsible to ensure their benefits were quickly released.

“So, far, yesterday (Monday), we were at State House and we were seeking audience with the Secretary to the Cabinet (Dr Simon Miti). We were made to wait for some hours until the time we were losing hope, we were called in to see the Honourable Minister, Freedom Sikazwe. We discussed with him so at the moment, he says he is going to call on the people, who are responsible for payments, especially from (the) Ministry of Justice so that they avail him with information, which is going to lead to our getting our terminal benefits, and this is how far we have gone. Yes, we will wait from his words, then we are not just doing things physically, we are using the guidance of the Holy Spirit. If there is anything not alright, it’s going to be revealed then we still forge ahead to fight for this thing. But we will continue to come and pray here,” vowed Pastor Banda.

And the other retrenches lamented that Minister of Justice Given Lubinda had opted to remain quiet and even by-passed them whenever he found them at his office.