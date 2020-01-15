Lungu jets off to Mozambique

- Local
Breaking News
Lungu jets off to MozambiqueBy Sipilisiwe Ncube on 15 Jan 2020
President Edgar Lungu is today expected to fly to Mozambique to attend the inauguration ceremony of that country’s President Filipe Nyusi.
According to a statement issued by State House Press Aide Isaac Chipampe, Tuesday, President Lungu was invited by the Mozambican Government following President Nyusi’ re-election in the 2019 October elections.
“His Excellency, Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia is tomorrow scheduled to attend the inauguration and swearing-in ceremony of his Mozambican counterpart Filipe Nyusi in Maputo, Mozambique. The President will attend the inauguration and swearing-in ceremony on 15th January 2020 at the invitation of the Government of the Republic of Mozambique. The invitation follows Mr Nyusi’s re-election as President of Mozambique for the second term, in last year’s October elections in which he emerged victorious,” stated Chipampe.
“The President in his congratulatory message to Mr Nyusi following his election victory last year assured of the Zambian Government’s continued commitment to maintaining the warm and friendly relations existing between Zambia and Mozambique, and expressed confidence that the bilateral relations between the two countries will be expanded under his counterpart’s leadership.”
About Sipilisiwe Ncube
Sipilisiwe Ncube has a background in radio news.
Email: sipilisiwe [at] diggers [dot] news
