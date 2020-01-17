Court orders PF to pay Lusaka Voice over K400,000 for adverts, breach of contract

- Local
Court orders PF to pay Lusaka Voice over K400,000 for adverts, breach of contractBy Zondiwe Mbewe on 17 Jan 2020
The Lusaka High Court has entered judgment in default of appearance and defence against PF secretary general Davies Mwila in a case where Lusaka Voice Newspaper Limited sued him, claiming over K300, 000 for campaign advertorials and adverts placed in its publication during the 2015 presidential election.
According to an amended judgement in default of appearance and defence dated January 14, the Lusaka High Court has ordered Mwila to pay Lusaka Voice Newspaper the invoiced amount of K384,000 for the services rendered as well as K32,794,063 for the breach of the said oral agreement, among other orders.
“The defendant having failed to enter an appearance and a defence to the writ of summons and statement of claim herein and there being proof of service fore the same: Judgement in default is this day entered in favour of the plaintiff (Lusaka Voice Newspaper). It is ordered that; the defendant (Mwila) do pay the invoiced amount to the tune of K384, 000.00 for the services rendered by the plaintiff to the defendant at the defendant’s instance by drafting, designing printing and publishing advertorials and adverts in its publication in support, and to market the candidature of its President Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu during the elections campaigns leading up to the Presidential by-elections of 2015 slated for 18th January, 2015,” read the amended judgement in default of appearance and defence.
“The defendant do pay the claimed damages amounting to K32, 794, 063.44 for breach of the said oral Agreement. The foregoing shall attract interest at the current lending rate as determined by the Bank of Zambia from the date of this judgement to date of satisfaction in accordance with the judgments (Amendment) Act 1997.”
In this matter, Lusaka Voice Newspaper had sued Mwila in his capacity as secretary general of the Patriotic Front, claiming over K300, 000 for campaign advertorials and advertisements placed during the 2015 presidential election.
According to a statement of claim filed in the Lusaka High Court commercial registry, the newspaper was further claiming interest of over K32 million.
It stated that by an oral agreement made between the newspaper and Mwila between November 2014, Mwila contracted its services to draft, design, print and publish advertorials and adverts in support of and to market the candidature of its president, Edgar Chagwa Lungu.
-
