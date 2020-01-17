Start preparing your exit, Chilubi is ours, Mumbi taunts HH

- Local
Start preparing your exit, Chilubi is ours, Mumbi taunts HHBy Sipilisiwe Ncube on 17 Jan 2020
Patriotic Front (PF) deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri says UPND president Hakainde Hichilema should start preparing for his retirement after losing the Chilubi parliamentary by-election slated for February 13.
And PF campaign manager for the Chilubi by-election Brian Mundubile has dispelled claims by the opposition UPND that his party is trying to sabotage opposition campaigns by hiring all the boats going to the island, while booking all the available lodges in-land.
Meanwhile, both PF’s Mulenga Fube and his opposition UPND counterpart Stanslous Chele have successfully filed their nominations as Chilubi parliamentary candidates.
Speaking after her party’s candidate filed in his nomination in Chilubi, Thursday, Phiri said Hichilema should start packing his bags and prepare for his exit in politics because the PF will retain the seat.
“The Chilubi loss will help him (Hichilema) begin the retirement process,” said Phiri.
According to what was captured by Smart Eagles, Phiri further said Zambians were fatigued with the politics of violence by the UPND in their strongholds.
And Phiri said the ruling PF has continued to run violence-free campaigns in elections that are conducted in their strongholds.
Meanwhile, Mundubile wondered how the UPND managed to file in their nomination if they claimed that the ruling party had blocked them access to Chilubi Island.
Others who filed in were National Democratic Congress’ Henry Kalenga and and People’s Alliance for Change’s Mark Mpunndu.
About Sipilisiwe Ncube
Sipilisiwe Ncube has a background in radio news.
Email: sipilisiwe [at] diggers [dot] news
-
-
