Challenge me, but if you rock the boat, we’ll throw you out – Lungu

Challenge me, but if you rock the boat, we’ll throw you out – LunguBy Sipilisiwe Ncube on 23 Jan 2020
President Edgar Lungu says anyone in PF is free to challenge him for the party presidency ahead of the 2021 general elections.
But the President has warned that those wishing to succeed him at the convention must no do so by causing confusion.
He said this on Tuesday evening when he addressed party members in Mongu, Western Province where he went on a tour of duty.
“So those who are power hungry and want to dislodge the boat, let’s throw them out of the party. I am getting messages that only those who worked with Mr Sata need to remain in the party. I am getting messages that only those who were with him in 2001 should remain in the party,” he said.
“For him, Mr Sata himself, from 2001 he was on a recruitment campaign until the time he died, he was recruiting new members. And I am doing just that.”
He said he was happy to remain in the party and work with new members if old members did not want to embrace newcomers.
“But someone says ‘no can you call for a press conference so that we can see the true green’. Green is the new members, if you want to be deep green, we will continue giving you chlorophyll until you become pure green,” President Lungu said.
“Because for someone to say ‘no uyu ni light green because anabwela mailo’, it doesn’t make sense to me because me as a politician I want everybody to be green. So those who are light green, we will give them chlorophyll until they become pure green members. So if someone comes and joins us and repents his sins and we welcome him, and someone says ‘Lungu has diluted the party with light greens’, I will work with light greens, let them be.”
He insisted that those who want to challenge him by destabilizing the party would be expelled.
“Those who feel they have got ideas of coming to contest against me at the conference, please you are welcome. But don’t rock the boat because if you do we will throw you out,” said President Lungu.
About Sipilisiwe Ncube
Sipilisiwe Ncube has a background in radio news.
Email: sipilisiwe [at] diggers [dot] news
-
