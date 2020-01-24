Court jails Lusaka man 5 years over illegal trophy

- Local
-
by Stuart Lisulo on 24 Jan 2020by Sipilisiwe Ncube on 23 Jan 2020by Stuart Lisulo on 23 Jan 2020by Natasha Sakala on 23 Jan 2020
- Business
-
by Stuart Lisulo on 23 Jan 2020by Stuart Lisulo on 23 Jan 2020by Natasha Sakala on 20 Jan 2020by Stuart Lisulo on 20 Jan 2020
- Courts
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 23 Jan 2020by Daniel Chansa on 23 Jan 2020by Daniel Chansa on 23 Jan 2020by Daniel Chansa on 23 Jan 2020
- Goal Diggers
-
by Abraham Kalito on 22 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 15 Jan 2020by Abraham Kalito on 14 Jan 2020by Abraham Kalito on 13 Jan 2020
- Opinion
-
by Diggers Editor on 23 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 22 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 21 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 19 Jan 2020
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
-
by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 14 Jan 2020by Chisoni Mumba, PhD on 14 Jan 2020by Julius Kapembwa, PhD on 7 Jan 2020by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 6 Jan 2020
- Editor's Choice
-
by Sikonathi Mantshantsha on 11 Jan 2020by Amber Phillips on 19 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 24 May 2019by Diggers Reporter on 4 Mar 2019
- Lifestyle
CLOSE
-
by Diggers Correspondent on 17 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 17 Jan 2020by Zindikilani Banda in Sinda on 9 Jan 2020by Felix Kashweka on 17 Dec 2019
Court jails Lusaka man 5 years over illegal trophyBy Stuart Lisulo on 24 Jan 2020
The Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has convicted and sentenced a 44-year-old man of George Compound to five years’ imprisonment with hard labour for illegal possession of Protected Trophy, namely one pangolin skin.
According to a press release availed by Ministry of Tourism and Arts public relations officer Sakabilo Kalembwe, the 44-year-old man was identified as Levison Phiri, a driver.
“The Lusaka Magistrates Court has convicted and sentenced a 44-year-old man of George Compound to five years’ imprisonment with hard labour for illegal possession of Protected Trophy, namely one pangolin skin. Levison Phiri, a driver who pleaded not guilty before court, was, however, convicted after a lengthy trial due to overwhelming evidence against him. In another case, the Mambwe Subordinate Court has convicted and sentenced David Sakala, 53, of Msoro Area in Mambwe District to five years’ imprisonment with hard labour for illegal possession of one piece of ivory weighing 4.9Kg, contrary to section 130 (2) (a) of the Zambia Wildlife Act No. 14 of 2015,” read the statement released, Thursday.
“The Court also convicted and sentenced Philemon Kelvin Zulu, 37, also of Msoro, to five years’ imprisonment with hard labour for illegal possession of ivory weighing 19Kg after officers from the Department of National Parks and Wildlife (DNPW) apprehended him.”
Poaching of elephants for their tusks has led to massive declines in their numbers in Zambia and across Africa and threatens the growth of tourism as elephants are among animals foreign and local tourists look forward to seeing when they visit Zambia’s national parks.
About Stuart Lisulo
Stuart Lisulo is an experienced journalist with a focus on business news.
Email: stuart [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- Court jails Lusaka man 5 years over illegal trophy - 24 Jan 2020
- Copper prices fall on fears of Corona virus - 23 Jan 2020
- High mealie meal prices will persist – IAPRI - 23 Jan 2020
- Govt must be transparent in gold mining ventures – CTPD - 23 Jan 2020
- ZICTA receives 791 social media abuse complaints - 23 Jan 2020
-
Trending
- Ndola woman who forced 3 boys to touch her private parts gets 15 years (6,156 views)
- Challenge me, but if you rock the boat, we’ll throw you out - Lungu (3,618 views)
- Who is Linda, Sangwa? We can't withdraw Bill 10 because they say so - Lubinda (3,034 views)
- PF has completely lost it - Wynter (1,599 view)
- Forgive Kampyongo, he's ignorant on delimitation process - Mwiimbu (1,472 view)
- Don't sit ndwii while they tell lies about Bill 10, Lungu tells govt and PF officials
- Who is Linda, Sangwa? We can't withdraw Bill 10 because they say so - Lubinda
- Maid admits poisoning boss' breakfast
- Challenge me, but if you rock the boat, we’ll throw you out - Lungu
- An illegal central committee can't endorse a sole candidate
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
-
<January 2020>
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
Latest
-
Court jails Lusaka man 5 years over illegal trophy24 Jan 2020
-
Copper prices fall on fears of Corona virus23 Jan 2020
-
High mealie meal prices will persist – IAPRI23 Jan 2020
-
ZCCM-IH sues Maamba Collieries over $10m loan advance23 Jan 2020
-
High Court acquits Ndola man accused of forcing stepson to suck his manhood23 Jan 2020
-
Bill 10 must be withdrawn – chief Chikanta23 Jan 2020
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Follow us
Contact Details
[search_popup]
Send this to a friend
-
Comment on article