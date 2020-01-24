Court jails Lusaka man 5 years over illegal trophy

The Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has convicted and sentenced a 44-year-old man of George Compound to five years’ imprisonment with hard labour for illegal possession of Protected Trophy, namely one pangolin skin.

According to a press release availed by Ministry of Tourism and Arts public relations officer Sakabilo Kalembwe, the 44-year-old man was identified as Levison Phiri, a driver.

“The Lusaka Magistrates Court has convicted and sentenced a 44-year-old man of George Compound to five years’ imprisonment with hard labour for illegal possession of Protected Trophy, namely one pangolin skin. Levison Phiri, a driver who pleaded not guilty before court, was, however, convicted after a lengthy trial due to overwhelming evidence against him. In another case, the Mambwe Subordinate Court has convicted and sentenced David Sakala, 53, of Msoro Area in Mambwe District to five years’ imprisonment with hard labour for illegal possession of one piece of ivory weighing 4.9Kg, contrary to section 130 (2) (a) of the Zambia Wildlife Act No. 14 of 2015,” read the statement released, Thursday.

“The Court also convicted and sentenced Philemon Kelvin Zulu, 37, also of Msoro, to five years’ imprisonment with hard labour for illegal possession of ivory weighing 19Kg after officers from the Department of National Parks and Wildlife (DNPW) apprehended him.”

Poaching of elephants for their tusks has led to massive declines in their numbers in Zambia and across Africa and threatens the growth of tourism as elephants are among animals foreign and local tourists look forward to seeing when they visit Zambia’s national parks.