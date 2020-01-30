5 die, 12 sustain injuries in Great North Road accident

Five people have died while 12 others have sustained injuries in an accident which occurred on Wednesday around 15:45 hours at the junction of Mungule road and Great North Road.

This is according to a statement issued by police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo.

“Involved was a Scania truck registration number AJD 9957 driven from West to east (from Mungule direction) being driven by an unknown driver who is on the run. When the truck reached the junction, the driver failed to stop the vehicle later swerved to the left and hit into two vehicles, a Nissan Hard body and a Mazda subsequently hit people who were at a market place,” stated Katongo.

“Five died on the spot while 12 others who sustained injuries have been rushed to Chingwere first level Hospital and UTH respectively. Police are looking for the driver who escaped after the accident.”