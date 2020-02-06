Hunger, not pastors, causing riots – Nyirenda

- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
Hunger, not pastors, causing riots – NyirendaBy Julia Malunga on 6 Feb 2020
National Restoration Party (NAREP) president Steve Nyirenda says the riots which have rocked some parts of the country are an effect of a wrecked economy, and should therefore not be unfairly blamed on preachers.
On Tuesday, President Edgar Lungu said the violence that had rocked Copperbelt Province had been exacerbated by fear-mongering and superstition from a small group of preachers.
“Lately, here in Zambia, we have witnessed a growing and worrying trend of men of God getting embroiled in partisan politics. Also of concern is a new movement of deceptive preachermen, wolves in sheep’s clothing, who at best help to plant seeds of discord in the country with their strange practices. Arguably, the situation in the Copperbelt Province of Zambia has to a larger extent been exacerbated by fear-mongering and superstition coming from this new group of preachers,” said President Lungu.
But commenting on this in an interview, Nyirenda said the situation in Zambia was volatile because people were hungry.
“The situation in the country is volatile and the reason is simple; people are suffering. Even those that are working, it is very difficult for them to make ends meet, it has hit all of us. I think the president himself is in a problems. If he is unable to pay the civil service on time, he is also suffering. It has nothing to do with pastors, no. It is a fact the economy has been wrecked because of poor management systems,” Nyirenda said.
“The solutions is to redesign our postion. Zambia has enough resources to put its people in proper positions and make sure that everybody has a fair share. But in the absence of proper management and focus on what we need to do, it will continue like this.”
Nyirenda said he was not against foreigners but that it was a fact that they were taking the countries’ resources.
“People say I am against the foreigners, I am not against them. But they are taking the money out and they are taking the materials out and leave us in poverty and that is a fact. Look at the copper that is driving out of the country everyday. What do we have? Nothing! Look at these big shops like Shoprite, they are remitting money to South Africa and Mauritius three times in a day yet those are our resources. This problem that we have is for all of us so let us sit around the table and find solutions instead of fighting. Whilst we are fighting, the foreigners are taking everything out of the country,” said Nyirenda.
About Julia Malunga
Julia is a curious journalist who is determined to unearth the truth and is good at criminal investigations.
Email: julia [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- Hunger, not pastors, causing riots – Nyirenda - 6 Feb 2020
- PF not conducting election campaigns in Chilubi but corruption, charges NDC - 6 Feb 2020
- U.S.A’s PEPFAR aid won’t last indefinitely, cautions Harrington - 6 Feb 2020
- Zambia’s investment climate remains conducive, Kampyongo assures FQM - 6 Feb 2020
- We’re running issue-based campaign in Chilubi – Chilufya - 5 Feb 2020
-
Trending
- Fake pastors inciting riots - Lungu (1,997 view)
- Magistrate acquits Lusaka man accused of defaming Lungu (1,192 view)
- ECZ destined to deliver another disputed election in 2021 (1,171 view)
- Opposition Alliance settling for HH as 2021 candidate (974 views)
- Arrest Seer 1 for election meddling and death threats (957 views)
-
-
Kamanga takes fresh swipe at Kalusha Bwalya12 Jan 2020
-
My Money My Data: Why should Internet bundles expire?1 Mar 2017
-
We’ll arrest HH if he keeps claiming 2021 victory – Kampyongo8 Jan 2020
-
HH is a “criminal”, charges Lusambo30 Dec 2019
-
Arrest Seer 1 for election meddling and death threats30 Jan 2020
-
Farewell Amb Foote, You’re our 2019 hero2 Jan 2020
-
Zambia has plenty of gay people, banning Somizi is hypocrisy4 Jul 2019
-
He is not Lungu. But what else does Hichilema offer Zambian voters?25 Dec 2017
-
A bitter sweet message from the U.S Ambassador on gay crimes, hypocrisy3 Dec 2019
-
New Zesco meters to regulate power usage2 Oct 2019
-
What is eating me up and giving me sleepless nights A response to Sunday Chanda1 Jan 2020
-
Why has the Bill 10 public debate angered Lungu?1 Feb 2020
- 7 Sep 2019
-
Maid admits poisoning boss’ breakfast16 Jan 2020
-
We’ve failed to find the owner of seized 48 houses so we can’t go to court – ACC30 Jul 2019
-
It’s time for Zambia to reconsider outdated stance on LGBTI community – US Envoy29 Nov 2019
-
HH shouldn’t be moving around like a cockroach in the kitchen – Bowman19 Sep 2019
-
Prof Saasa is just a hungry man masquerading as an economist, charges ZRA boss4 Oct 2019
-
I’ll retain power in 2021 because I’m humble – Lungu4 Dec 2019
-
Kapata to sue Diggers for publishing Mukula smuggling cartel6 Dec 2019
-
Lungu says there will be chaos if judges disqualify him for 20212 Nov 2017
-
Nothing wrong with selling KCM to Chinese – Negotiating team18 Jul 2019
-
Leave insults in 2019, Lungu tells opposition2 Jan 2020
-
SPAR announces Arcades outlet closure6 Feb 2020
-
It’s a crime to be Tonga under PF – Hichilema6 Feb 2020
-
Hunger, not pastors, causing riots – Nyirenda6 Feb 2020
-
Opposition Alliance settling for HH as 2021 candidate6 Feb 2020
-
Bishop Kazhila threatens to expose two-faced pastors6 Feb 2020
-
PF not conducting election campaigns in Chilubi but corruption, charges NDC6 Feb 2020
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]
Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article