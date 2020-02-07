Comparing Malawi’s ConCourt to Zambia is like drawing parallels between a cow and a lion – Tutwa

- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
Comparing Malawi’s ConCourt to Zambia is like drawing parallels between a cow and a lion – TutwaBy Ulande Nkomesha on 7 Feb 2020
PF Deputy Parliamentary chief whip Tutwa Ngulube says UPND president Hakainde Hichilema should not compare the Malawian Constitutional Court to the Zambian ConCourt because the two are not the same in terms of hierarchy.
In an interview, Ngulube argued that the Malawian ConCourt was not a court of final jurisdiction and comparing it to Zambia, therefore, was like comparing a cow with a lion.
“First of all, no one can trust the UPND; no one can trust Hichilema himself! If you look at the Constitutional Court of Malawi, the Constitutional Court of Malawi is below the Supreme Court. Here in Zambia, the Constitutional Court is at the same level as the Supreme Court. So Hichilema must understand, he must not make statements before doing his research; he must employ people to be researching for him so that they can be guiding him and advising him on political lines,” Ngulube said.
“The Supreme Court and the Constitutional Court of Zambia are at the same power and they are at the same level. In Malawi, the Constitutional Court is at the level of High Court. So the decision of the Constitutional Court of Malawi is appealable to the Supreme Court in Malawi. Here on Zambia, all decisions of the Constitutional Court are final. It is like comparing a cow to a lion; you should tell a lion that you should emulate a cow the two are not the same; both in the powers and in their structures. In the Constitutional Court of Zambia, their powers are final no one can question their judgement, in Malawi their decisions can be questioned.”
And Ngulube urged Hichilema to support Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 if he wanted justice in the administration of election petitions.
“Please, Mr Hichilema, can you ignore what happened in Malawi because you don’t understand how their courts are operating. Concentrate on Bill number 10 in Zambia and see how it can help your situation because come 2021 next year, he will lose; he will still run to court because the Constitution has not yet been clarified; even the number of days for calling witnesses has not been increased; he will still trap himself and again they will tell him ‘sir we cannot continue hearing your matter because the time is up’,” he said.
Ngulube also argued that unlike Hichilema, the opposition in Malawi had enough evidence.
“And If you want to go the Constitutional Court [when] you don’t have evidence; you go to the Constitutional Court, you don’t present any witness, you don’t have any document that shows that elections were stolen; you want the court to nullify an election; in Malawi their colleagues spent almost eight months in court trying to prove this. Every document was uttered and the courts nullified the election based on what they found. If here in Zambia the opposition do not want to produce any evidence, all they want to say is that our election was marred, Hichilema should be the last person to complain about losing an election because he has lost to how many Presidents? And how many elections has he lost? So if he was a popular person, he could have been President by now,” said Ngulube.
About Ulande Nkomesha
Ulande is a reporter with an experience in radio broadcasting. He loves following current affairs and interacting with politicians.
Email: ulande [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- Comparing Malawi’s ConCourt to Zambia is like drawing parallels between a cow and a lion – Tutwa - 7 Feb 2020
- Corruption rising because voters endorse corrupt leaders – TIZ - 7 Feb 2020
- Malawi’s ConCourt has raised the bar – VJ - 7 Feb 2020
- Withdraw Bill 10, Zambians can’t trust it – CUSASTU - 7 Feb 2020
- I’m not aware Kampyongo banned political activities on C/belt – Bowman - 6 Feb 2020
-
Trending
- Bishop Kazhila threatens to expose two-faced pastors (4,755 views)
- Opposition Alliance settling for HH as 2021 candidate (3,265 views)
- It's a crime to be Tonga under PF - Hichilema (3,045 views)
- Fake pastors inciting riots - Lungu (2,270 views)
- Magistrate acquits Lusaka man accused of defaming Lungu (1,450 view)
- No Irish Aid, until accountability issues are resolved – Envoy
- Comparing Malawi’s ConCourt to Zambia is like drawing parallels between a cow and a lion – Tutwa
- Corruption rising because voters endorse corrupt leaders – TIZ
- Malawi’s ConCourt has raised the bar – VJ
- Withdraw Bill 10, Zambians can’t trust it – CUSASTU
-
-
Kamanga takes fresh swipe at Kalusha Bwalya12 Jan 2020
-
My Money My Data: Why should Internet bundles expire?1 Mar 2017
-
We’ll arrest HH if he keeps claiming 2021 victory – Kampyongo8 Jan 2020
-
HH is a “criminal”, charges Lusambo30 Dec 2019
-
Arrest Seer 1 for election meddling and death threats30 Jan 2020
-
Farewell Amb Foote, You’re our 2019 hero2 Jan 2020
-
Zambia has plenty of gay people, banning Somizi is hypocrisy4 Jul 2019
-
He is not Lungu. But what else does Hichilema offer Zambian voters?25 Dec 2017
-
A bitter sweet message from the U.S Ambassador on gay crimes, hypocrisy3 Dec 2019
-
New Zesco meters to regulate power usage2 Oct 2019
-
What is eating me up and giving me sleepless nights A response to Sunday Chanda1 Jan 2020
-
Why has the Bill 10 public debate angered Lungu?1 Feb 2020
- 7 Sep 2019
-
Maid admits poisoning boss’ breakfast16 Jan 2020
-
We’ve failed to find the owner of seized 48 houses so we can’t go to court – ACC30 Jul 2019
-
It’s time for Zambia to reconsider outdated stance on LGBTI community – US Envoy29 Nov 2019
-
HH shouldn’t be moving around like a cockroach in the kitchen – Bowman19 Sep 2019
-
Prof Saasa is just a hungry man masquerading as an economist, charges ZRA boss4 Oct 2019
-
I’ll retain power in 2021 because I’m humble – Lungu4 Dec 2019
-
Kapata to sue Diggers for publishing Mukula smuggling cartel6 Dec 2019
-
Lungu says there will be chaos if judges disqualify him for 20212 Nov 2017
-
Nothing wrong with selling KCM to Chinese – Negotiating team18 Jul 2019
-
Leave insults in 2019, Lungu tells opposition2 Jan 2020
-
No Irish Aid, until accountability issues are resolved – Envoy7 Feb 2020
-
Comparing Malawi’s ConCourt to Zambia is like drawing parallels between a cow and a lion – Tutwa7 Feb 2020
-
Corruption rising because voters endorse corrupt leaders – TIZ7 Feb 2020
-
Malawi’s ConCourt has raised the bar – VJ7 Feb 2020
-
Withdraw Bill 10, Zambians can’t trust it – CUSASTU7 Feb 2020
-
Changala asks Lungu to condemn “deep-rooted” tribalism in PF7 Feb 2020
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]
Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article