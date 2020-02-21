ACC probes Health Minister

THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) says it is investigating Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya on corruption allegations levelled against him.

ACC acting public relations manager Dorothy Mwanza has revealed in a statement that the Commission summoned Dr Chilufya, Thursday, for questioning over allegations of being in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

“Following media queries, the Commission wishes to confirm that the Minister of Health Hon. Chitalu was summoned and interviewed by the Commission on 20th February, 2020, in relation to allegations of being in possession of property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime. Please note that investigations are still ongoing,” revealed Mwanza.