ACC probes Health Minister for corruption

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has summoned and questioned Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya over corruption allegations.

ACC acting public relations manager Dorothy Mwanza revealed in a statement that Chilufya is believed to be in possession of proceeds of crimes, and is under investigation.

According to ACC, the Minister who is also Mansa Central member of parliament for PF appeared for questioning yesterday, Thursday, February 20, 2020.

“Following media inquiries, the Commission wishes to confirm that the Minister of Health Hon Chitalu Chilufya was summoned and interviewed by the Commision on 20 February, 2020 in relation to allegations of being in possession of property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime. Please note that investigations are still on going,” stated Mwanza in a statement.

The minister who is not yet under arrest is currently headed to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia for a special African Health Ministers’ summit on combating the (Coronavirus) Covid 19.