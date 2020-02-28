Kambwili condemns Dora for justifying extrajudicial killings

- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
Kambwili condemns Dora for justifying extrajudicial killingsBy Sipilisiwe Ncube on 28 Feb 2020
NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili says he is extremely disappointed by Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya’s remarks justifying extra judicial killings by the police.
On Wednesday, Siliya, who is also Information Minister, told a media briefing that Zambians should be comforted if police shoot at someone in trying to restore order.
When journalists asked for government’s position on sentiments that government was stained by the blood of those killed by the police during the gassing confusion, Siliya said people should be comforted when police shoot at one person because the mobs had killed more people.
“We should be comforted if the police shoot at somebody in trying to restore order. We should be comforted. What should discomfort us is if criminal activities to continue. That should give us discomfort. Number two, I think that we Zambians now, it can become the order of the day to exhibit mob justice and kill people. 46 people have died so far [and] that should make all of us uncomfortable. When we hear that the police have actually shot at suspects, that should give us comfort. It should not be an issue for anybody to start wanting to create politics and accuse government of the so-called ‘blood on their hands.’ To me, that is extremely narrow thinking. We have a serious issue in our country. None of us here is feeling safe at night. So when we hear that the police have shot at somebody, we should actually be comforted,” said Siliya.
But speaking to journalists at the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court, Thursday, Kambwili said Siliya did not deserve to be in government with such kind of thinking.
“I just want to comment and condemn in all and honest terms Honorable [Dora] Siliya’s comment on extrajudicial killings. I am extremely disappointed to hear a government spokesperson justifying extrajudicial killings by the police. Surely, Honorable Siliya you can do better than that. How can you say it’s better for the police to shoot one person than allow a demonstration? What a minister! Bushe iwe wine mukashana Dora Siliya noko wafumine walifundwa fye bwino nangu there is something wrong with your head? (you same woman Dora Siliya, were you taught well where you come from or there is something wrong in your head?),” Kambwili asked.
“Such people are not even supposed to be in government. Those police officers who do extra judicial killings, whether justified or not justified are supposed to appear before the court for murder because there is nobody who is allowed to take the life of any Zambian, whether you are a policeman or not. Those are simple demonstrations that can be quelled by tear gas or water cannons. To kill somebody in cold blood [using] live bullets only on a demonstration and the minister says ‘yes it’s justifiable, it’s better to kill one or two people.’ Please, President Edgar Lungu, analyze and look at these people that you appoint in government.”
Kambwili urged Siliya should apologize for making such a statement.
“I demand an apology from Dora to those people that have been killed. It’s not right. You can’t speak like that. Naimwe ba police, don’t be encouraged to start killing people anyhow because Dora has said that. Dora is confused and what she has said is a lot of nonsense. All over the world, extrajudicial killings are not allowed. And you are speaking against the principles of this government. We are told [that] when people are sentenced to death in Zambia, from about 20 years ago, nobody has been executed but you allow the police to start executing people without proving them guilty in the courts of law. That is extremely disappointing,” said Kambwili.
About Sipilisiwe Ncube
Sipilisiwe Ncube has a background in radio news.
Email: sipilisiwe [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- Kambwili condemns Dora for justifying extrajudicial killings - 28 Feb 2020
- Funds for projects were diverted to disasters, Wina tells Parley - 27 Feb 2020
- Our salaries have been gassed, laments UNZA workers as they down tools - 27 Feb 2020
- Govt has a liquidation plan for Diplomats’ salary arrears – Dora - 27 Feb 2020
- We’ve arrested 2 gassing masterminds, claims Kampyongo - 27 Feb 2020
-
Trending
- If Lungu doesn’t know, then he’s not in control (17,654 views)
- Gassing a ploy to keep me from 2021 ballot - HH (6,922 views)
- We’ve arrested 2 gassing masterminds, claims Kampyongo (5,495 views)
- DEC seizes Bugatti on suspicion of money laundering (4,891 views)
- Witnesses turn against accused in Sunday Nkonde's theft (2,732 views)
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
- «February 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
wpDiscuz
Latest
- Bill 10 is opposition’s best chance of forming govt in 2021 – Tutwa
- Zamtel cleans balance sheet through K390m debt to equity swap with Infratel
- Kambwili condemns Dora for justifying extrajudicial killings
- Gassing a PF scheme to destabilize UPND – Sacika
- UNZA students protest lecturers’ go slow
- 11 gassing rioters appear in court, deny the charges
- Kwacha hits K15 per dollar again
- Lusaka man in court for incest
- PF suspends Kang’ombe for refusing to greet Esther
- Mechanic to serve 5 years for assault
- Rioting lands 8 juveniles in court
- Police nab 3 over Mazabuka murder
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]
Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article